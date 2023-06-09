New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Miami lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of DC United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Revs were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by New York City FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a slight edge over New England Revolution and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's two victories.

Inter Miami and New England Revolution have won at least a game at home and away from home in each of their five matches against each other and are yet to play out a draw.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their first seven matches at home in the MLS this season but have played out draws in their last two such games.

Inter Miami have lost their last five matches in the MLS this season and have lost six of their seven games away from home in this edition of the competition.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been in abysmal form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Herons have good players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming weeks.

New England Revolution can pack a punch on their day but have been in uninspiring form this month. The Revs are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 3-1 Inter Miami

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes

