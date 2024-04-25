New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in a crucial encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Preview

New England Revolution are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The Revs slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The away side eased past Nashville SC by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami and New England Revolution are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three matches apiece out of the six matches played between the two teams.

The home side has won each of the last four matches between New England Revolution and Inter Miami in the MLS, with the Revs scoring 10 goals in their three home victories.

New England Revolution have picked up only four points in their eight matches in the MLS - the worst start to a season in the club's history.

Lionel Messi has found the back of the net in each of his last five matches for Inter Miami - the first time that he has achieved such a feat since March 2023.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have come into their own this season and have plenty of firepower in their ranks. Lionel Messi has been excellent for the Herons and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

New England Revolution have struggled this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-3 Inter Miami

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes