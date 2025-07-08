New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New England Revolution lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Preview
Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Herons thrashed CF Montreal by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Miami have a good recent record against New England Revolution and have won five out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's three victories.
- Inter Miami won both their games against New England Revolution in 2024 and scored 10 goals in these matches - they had managed only seven goals in their first six games against the Revs in all competitions.
- New England Revolution have won only three of their last 15 matches at home in all competitions in a run dating back to last season.
- Inter Miami scored four or more goals in an away game for the sixth time in MLS against CF Montreal last week, with each of these results coming after Lionel Messi made his debut for the club.
New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Prediction
Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and thoroughly outplayed CF Montreal in their previous game. Lionel Messi scored an impressive brace on the day and will look to add to his goal tally this week.
New England Revolution can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New England Revolution 2-3 Inter Miami
New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes