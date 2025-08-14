New England Revolution vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Revs eased past DC United by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against New England Revolution and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw. New England Revolution have never defeated Los Angeles FC in an official MLS fixture.

After a winless run of nine matches on the trot in MLS, New England Revolution managed to win their previous game in the competition by a 2-0 margin against DC United last week.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming on penalties at the hands of Mazatlan in the Leagues Cup last week.

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have stepped up to the plate so far this season but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past year. Denis Bouanga has been talismanic for his side and will look to make his mark this weekend.

New England Revolution have struggled in recent months but will take plenty of heart from their victory against DC United. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-3 Los Angeles FC

New England Revolution vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

