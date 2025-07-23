New England Revolution vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

New England Revolution will host Montreal at the Gillette Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have struggled for results this season and will need to turn a corner soon if they are to secure post-season football, as they sit 11th in the Western Conference with 25 points from 23 matches.

They were beaten 2-1 by Orlando City in their last match, with Tomas Chancalay's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from their opponents as the Revs recorded a sixth consecutive winless outing against Orlando.

Montreal have endured an even more difficult season than their weekend opponents and now look set to miss out on playoff football. They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Chicago Fire last time out and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit dead last in the combined table with just 15 points from 24 matches and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between the two clubs. New England have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won four more with their other three contests ending in draws.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Montreal have the joint-second-worst offensive and defensive records in Major League Soccer this term with 20 goals scored and 45 conceded.

New England have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight outings.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Prediction

The Revs are without a win in their last eight matches, with six of those games ending in defeat. They are winless in their last seven home matches but remain slight favorites heading into the weekend clash due to their recent record in this fixture.

Le CFM are on a five-game winless run and have won just two of their last 14 games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Montreal

New England Revolution vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

