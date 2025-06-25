New England Revolution vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

New England Revolution and Nashville return to action in MLS when they go head-to-head at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. The two sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results.

Ad

New England are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to FC Cincinnati. Before that, Caleb Porter’s side had snapped a five-game winless run across competitions on June 1 with a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium.

New England have 23 points from 16 MLS matches to sit 11th in the Eastern Conference but could move to ninth with a win on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nashville maintained their fine run of results a fortnight ago with a 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. B. J. Callaghan’s men have gone 11 games without defeat across competitions, winning seven since a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in April.

Ad

Trending

Nashville have 32 points from 18 league matches and are third in the Eastern Conference, five points adrift of first-placed Philadelphia Union.

New England Revolution vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have won four of their last 10 meetings with Nashville, losing two.

New England are unbeaten in six home games against Callaghan’s men, winning four, since October 2020.

Nashville are on a run of five away matches without defeat across competitions, winning three, since May.

Ad

New England Revolution vs Nashville Prediction

While New England have struggled for consistency, Nashville have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and head into Wednesday’s clash with confidence. Nevertheless, expect Callaghan’s men to come away with all three points and strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the points table.

Prediction: New England 1-2 Nashville

New England Revolution vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Nashville’s last five matches.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Nashville’s last five outings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More