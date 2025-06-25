New England Revolution vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

New England Revolution and Nashville return to action in MLS when they go head-to-head at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. The two sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results.
New England are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to FC Cincinnati. Before that, Caleb Porter’s side had snapped a five-game winless run across competitions on June 1 with a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium.
New England have 23 points from 16 MLS matches to sit 11th in the Eastern Conference but could move to ninth with a win on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Nashville maintained their fine run of results a fortnight ago with a 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. B. J. Callaghan’s men have gone 11 games without defeat across competitions, winning seven since a 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in April.
Nashville have 32 points from 18 league matches and are third in the Eastern Conference, five points adrift of first-placed Philadelphia Union.
New England Revolution vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New England have won four of their last 10 meetings with Nashville, losing two.
- New England are unbeaten in six home games against Callaghan’s men, winning four, since October 2020.
- Nashville are on a run of five away matches without defeat across competitions, winning three, since May.
New England Revolution vs Nashville Prediction
While New England have struggled for consistency, Nashville have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and head into Wednesday’s clash with confidence. Nevertheless, expect Callaghan’s men to come away with all three points and strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the points table.
Prediction: New England 1-2 Nashville
New England Revolution vs Nashville Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Nashville’s last five matches.)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Nashville’s last five outings.)