New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on an impressive New York City FC side at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side defeated New York Red Bulls by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Revs slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won 10 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's nine victories.

New York City FC won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin in April this year and have never defeated New England Revolution twice in a single edition of the regular season of MLS.

In a run dating back to the end of last season, New England Revolution have lost 14 of their eight matches in MLS and have suffered nine defeats in 12 league games this season.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on making the most of their good form. The away side has won its last three games and will look to extend its run this weekend.

New England Revolution have been shockingly poor in recent weeks and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 New York City FC

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hannes Wolf to score - Yes