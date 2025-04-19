New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

New England Revolution will welcome New York City FC at Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday. Both sides will be keen on holding the line after returning to winning ways in their previous matches.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Preview

New England Revolution dropped nine points in their last five matches but recovered in their last fixture, as they beat Atlanta United 1-0. The hosts have been unable to demonstrate considerable consistency since the start of the campaign. This game comes as another test to show if they can record two wins in a row.

The Revs have won twice out of seven matches in the new season, drawing once and losing four times. They sit 12th on seven points in the Eastern Conference table. New England need to claim maximum points on Sunday to avoid being outpaced by 13th-placed D.C. United (six points).

New York City FC halted a winless run of three games after they defeated Philadelphia Union 1-0 in their last meeting. The visitors will be looking to record a further win to boost their confidence levels. They could enter the top five of the Eastern Conference table if they win but could also lose their position if they fail to succeed.

The Pigeons are 10th-placed on 11 points after winning three matches out of eight, drawing two and losing three. The 2021 MLS Cup winners finished 13th overall last season and reached the playoffs conference semi-finals. The sky could be their limit this time around. NYCFC prevailed 2-1 in their last meeting with New England Revolution.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against New York City.

New England have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home against New York City.

New England have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

New York City have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

New England have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while New York City have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: New England – W-L-W-L-L, New York City – W-L-L-D-W.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction

New England will hope to make the most of their home advantage but that may not be enough. They have been overwhelmed at their turf a couple of times this term.

New York City have succeeded at the Gillette Stadium many times but this is a different squad and may not replicate that feat.

New England are the favorites based on home advantage and determination.

Prediction: New England 2-1 New York City

New England vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New York City to score - Yes

