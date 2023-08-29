New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls lock horns with New England Revolution in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New England Revolution are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Red Bulls slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 28 out of the 74 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 24 victories.

New York Red Bulls have won each of their last three matches against New England Revolution in the regular season of the MLS and managed to win the reverse fixture in July by a 2-1 margin.

New England Revolution are on an unbeaten run of 13 matches at home in the MLS that dates back to last season and have won each of their last five such matches in the competition.

New York Red Bulls have won only one of their last 14 away matches in all competitions.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New England Revolution have been in exceptional form at home in the MLS and will be intent on bouncing back from their poor run of results. Carles Gil has been influential for the Revs and will look to make his mark this week.

New York Red Bulls have shown flashes of their ability this season but have struggled away from home. New England Revolution have a good squad and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 New York Red Bulls

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes