New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on New York Red Bulls in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls defeated Toronto FC by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Revs slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have an excellent recent record against New York Red Bulls and have won 27 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to new York Red Bulls' eight victories.

New England Revolution have won 27 of their 42 matches at home against New York Red Bulls in MLS - the joint-highest number of victories by a team against a single opponent at home in the history of the competition.

New England Revolution have picked up only one point in their first four matches in MLS this season and are the first team in the history of the competition to endure such a start in consecutive seasons.

Emil Forsberg scored his third brace for New York Red Bulls last week.

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold over the past year. Emil Forsberg has been impressive for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

New England Revolution have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. New York Red Bulls are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 New York Red Bulls

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

