New England Revolution vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past Colorado Rapids to a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Revs defeated Inter Miami by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against Orlando City and have won six out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's three victories.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their seven matches against Orlando City in the MLS and are the only team to have remained unbeaten in five home matches against the away side.

New England are currently unbeaten in the first eight matches at home in the MLS and are one of only three teams in the competition to remain unbeaten at home.

New England Revolution star Carles Gil has contributed to 82 goals in the MLS since he joined the club in 2019 - the third-highest such tally in the competition during this period.

Orlando City held their opponents to only four shots last week - the fewest they have faced in an MLS game since August 2021.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Prediction

New England Revolution have dominated the Eastern Conference in recent months but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Carles Gil has been in excellent form this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Gillette Stadium. New England Revolution are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Orlando City

New England Revolution vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes

