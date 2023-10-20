New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Union were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The away side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against New England Revolution and have won 21 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's nine victories.

Philadelphia Union have lost only two of their last 10 matches against New England Revolution and have the best record of any Eastern Conference side against the Revs in the MLS during this period.

New England Revolution were on an unbeaten run of 15 matches at home in the MLS before their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew in their first home game of the month.

If Mikael Uhre finds the back of the net this weekend, Philadelphia Union could become only the second team in MLS history to have three goalscorers with an excess of 10 goals in two consecutive seasons.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in excellent form this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza have stepped up yet again this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

New England Revolution have been impressive at home but have stuttered in recent weeks. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Philadelphia Union

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes