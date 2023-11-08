New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New England Revolution lock horns with Philadelphia Union in a crucial encounter at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Union secured a comfortable 3-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Revs slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good record against New England Revolution and have won 22 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's 10 victories.

In a run dating back to 2019, New England Revolution have lost only one of their last six matches at home against Philadelphia Union in the MLS.

New England Revolution have never suffered defeat in regulation time in an MLS Cup playoff at home, with their only defeat in such a game coming on penalties against DC United in 1997.

Philadelphia Union are winless in their five matches away from home in the MLS Cup playoffs, with their previous such game producing a defeat on penalties against Los Angeles FC after a 3-3 draw.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have a definitively poor record away from home in the MLS Cup playoffs and will need to make amends in this fixture. The likes of Daniel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

New England Revolution can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Philadelphia Union are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Philadelphia Union

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes