New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

New England Revolution invite Philadelphia Union to Gillette Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday. New England have endured a winless start to their 2025 MLS campaign, while Philadelphia have won both games.

New England held Nashville to a goalless draw in their campaign opener last month before losing 1-0 at home to Columbus Crew last week.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 4-2 win at Orlando City. Tai Baribo bagged a brace, while Dániel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre scored in the second half. They beat Cincinnati 4-1 at home last week. Baribo netted a hat-trick, while new signing Bruno Damiani scored on his club debut.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 44 times across competitions, with Philadelphia leading 25-10.

New England have won one of their last 12 MLS games, losing eight.

Philadelphia have the best goalscoring record in the MLS across the Eastern and Western Conferences, scoring eight times in two games.

New England have lost four league meetings against the visitors, failing to score twice.

Philadelphia have scored at least thrice in four of their last six meetings against New Egnland.

Six of theor last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Philadelphia have scored at least twice in seven of their last 10 away MLS games.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

New England have failed to score in their first two games of the season. They have won one of their last seven MLS home games, suffering consecutive losses.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, have got their season underway on a hot streak, recording consecutive wins, scoring four times in both. They have won their last four meetings against the Revolution, scoring 12 times.

Philadelphia have enjoyed a good goalscoring record in the league, while the Revs have a good defensive record, conceding once in two games. Union have a good recent record against New England, so expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: New England 1-2 Philadelphia

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

