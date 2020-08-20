New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2020

New England Revolution are set to face Philadelphia Union at the Gillette Stadium tomorrow for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.

New England Revolution faced Philadelphia Union in their most recent fixture, losing 1-0 in the MLS is Back Round of 16 courtesy of a goal from Sergio Santos.

Bruce updates us as we look ahead to the season's resumption.#NERevs | @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/7rN6QD9gec — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 15, 2020

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Portland Timbers in the semifinals of the same tournament. Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco scored the goals for the Timbers. Andrew Wooten scored the consolation goal for Jim Curtin's men.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head appearances between the two sides, Philadelphia Union hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost seven and drawn five.

New England Revolution form guide: W-D-D-L

Philadelphia Union form guide: D-W-W-L

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Team News

For New England Revolution, former Aston Villa and Valencia midfielder Carles Gil is out with a long-term injury. Midfielder Luis Caicedo too will play not part in the fixture due to injury issues.

Injured: Carles Gil, Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin will have a fairly fit squad to choose from. Defender Kai Wagner is expected to miss the match due to an injury, however.

🗣 IT'S GAMEWEEK



Friendly reminder that our match was moved to Thursday -RT🔁 to spread the word!



Be Kind, Remind❗️#DOOP pic.twitter.com/PZqn0wmXnj — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) August 17, 2020

Injured: Kai Wagner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Mlinar, Alexander Buttner, Kelyn Rowe, Scott Caldwell, Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, Cristian Penilla, Adam Buksa

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake, Ray Gaddis, Jack Elliott, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Sergio Santos, Brenden Aaronson, Kacper Przybylko

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

New England Revolution will miss Carles Gil, with the Spanish midfielder set to miss up to five months with an injury. Much will depend upon striker Adam Buksa and attacking midfielder Gustavo Bou.

For Philadelphia Union, United States of America international Alejandro Bedoya will look to dictate proceedings. Striker Kacper Przybylko has been in good form for the club as well.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1:2 Philadelphia Union

