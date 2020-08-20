New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2020

New England Revolution are set to face Philadelphia Union at the Gillette Stadium tomorrow for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.
New England Revolution faced Philadelphia Union in their most recent fixture, losing 1-0 in the MLS is Back Round of 16 courtesy of a goal from Sergio Santos.
Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Portland Timbers in the semifinals of the same tournament. Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco scored the goals for the Timbers. Andrew Wooten scored the consolation goal for Jim Curtin's men.
New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head
In 27 head-to-head appearances between the two sides, Philadelphia Union hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost seven and drawn five.
New England Revolution form guide: W-D-D-L
Philadelphia Union form guide: D-W-W-L
New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Team News
For New England Revolution, former Aston Villa and Valencia midfielder Carles Gil is out with a long-term injury. Midfielder Luis Caicedo too will play not part in the fixture due to injury issues.
Injured: Carles Gil, Luis Caicedo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin will have a fairly fit squad to choose from. Defender Kai Wagner is expected to miss the match due to an injury, however.
Injured: Kai Wagner
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI
New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Mlinar, Alexander Buttner, Kelyn Rowe, Scott Caldwell, Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, Cristian Penilla, Adam Buksa
Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake, Ray Gaddis, Jack Elliott, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Jamiro Monteiro, Sergio Santos, Brenden Aaronson, Kacper Przybylko
New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction
New England Revolution will miss Carles Gil, with the Spanish midfielder set to miss up to five months with an injury. Much will depend upon striker Adam Buksa and attacking midfielder Gustavo Bou.
For Philadelphia Union, United States of America international Alejandro Bedoya will look to dictate proceedings. Striker Kacper Przybylko has been in good form for the club as well.
Prediction: New England Revolution 1:2 Philadelphia Union
Also Read: Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth (2020)Published 20 Aug 2020, 17:14 IST