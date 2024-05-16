New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Union slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 4-2 defeat against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a good record against New England Revolution and have won 23 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams. New England Revolution have managed 10 victories against the Union and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

New England Revolution form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Philadelphia Union form guide: L-L-D-L-L

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Team News

New England Revolution

Tommy McNamara, Malcolm Fry, and Jonathan Mensah have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Brandon Bye, Nacho Gil, and Peyton Miller are injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Brandon Bye, Nacho Gil, Peyton Miller, DeJuan Jones

Doubtful: Tommy McNamara, Malcolm Fry, Jonathan Mensah

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union

Markus Anderson and Holden Trent are currently injured and will be sidelined for this clash. Olivier Mbaizo has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Markus Anderson, Holden Trent, Isaiah LeFlore

Doubtful: Andre Blake

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Kessler, Spaulding; Polster, Harkes; Chancalay, Gil, Borrero; Vrioni

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Semmle; Harriel, Glesnes, Lowe, Wagner; Sullivan, Bedoya, McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag, Uhre

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. The likes of Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

New England Revolution have been in dismal form at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 0-2 Philadelphia Union