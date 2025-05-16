New England Revolution vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at the Gillette Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a six-goal thriller away to Orlando City last weekend. They were two goals down by the 23rd minute thanks to Martin Ojeda's brace. Alhassan Yusuf and Matt Polster scored for the visitors to ensure the game was level at the break. Ojeda completed his hat-trick from the spot to restore the hosts' lead 10 minutes into the second half, but Carles Gil equalized, also with a penalty, to ensure the spoils were shared with five minutes left on the clock.

The Earthquakes also shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw at home to Inter Miami. They conceded just 32 seconds in the game when Maximilliano Falcon headed the visitors ahead. But Cristian Arango and Beau Leroux scored to give them a 2-1 lead by the 37th minute. Tadeo Allende equalized in the 44th minute, but Vitor Costa restored the home side's lead in first-half injury time. Allende equalized seven minutes into the second half to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The stalemate left the Earthquakes in seventh spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 17 points from 13 games. New England Revolution are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 17 points to their name.

New England Revolution vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have 20 wins from 43 head-to-head games. New England Revolution were victorious 15 times, while eight games were drawn.

This will be their first meeting since May 2019, when New England Revolution claimed a 3-1 home win.

Ten of the Earthquakes' last 11 games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

The Revolution are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (five wins).

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net and have also produced three or more goals.

New England Revolution vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

New England Revolution started the season with a four-game winless run (three losses) but have been in fine form over the last few weeks.

San Jose Earthquakes have also been in fine form over the last few weeks, but are the pre-game outsiders.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

New England Revolution vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - New England Revolution to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

