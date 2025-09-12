New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Toronto FC in an important encounter at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Preview
New England Revolution are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The Revs slumped to a damaging 3-2 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table and have struggled to make an impact this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New England Revolution have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won 17 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 12 victories.
- New England Revolution have lost each of their last two matches in MLS, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Columbus Crew last month.
- New England Revolution have found the back of the net in each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous such failure coming in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in an MLS encounter last month.
- Toronto FC have played out draws in their last four matches in all competitions and have scored only three goals in these games.
New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction
Toronto FC have presented a robust front this season and will need to take it up a notch in the coming weeks. Jonathan Osorio scored a late equalizer for his side in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally on Saturday.
New England Revolution have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Toronto FC are the better team and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Toronto FC
New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes