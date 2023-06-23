New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC take on an impressive New England Revolution side in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Canadian outfit slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Revs eased past Orlando City by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have an impressive record against Toronto FC and have won 15 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 10 victories.

Toronto FC are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against New England Revolution in the MLS and have not lost a league game at the venue in over five years.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their first nine matches at home in the MLS this season - the joint-longest such streak they have achieved in the club's history.

Toronto FC have won only four of their last 43 matches away from home in the MLS since the start of 2021.

Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou scored goals against Orlando City this week and have found the back of the net in the same game 29 times since 2019.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction

New England Revolution have made the Gillette Stadium their fortress this season. The likes of Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou have stepped up yet again for the Revs this season and will be intent on making their mark this weekend.

Toronto FC have troubled New England Revolution in the past but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Toronto FC

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes