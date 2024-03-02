New England Revolution vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

New England Revolution will invite Toronto to Gillette Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Sunday.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 away loss to DC United in their campaign opener last week. Carles Gil had equalized for them in the 67th minute after Christian Benteke gave DC United the lead in the 34th minute, nine minutes after New England's Giacomo Vrioni was sent off after being booked twice.

Benteke scored twice late in the match to complete his hat-trick and help his team get their campaign underway with a win. New England bounced back with a 3-0 home win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round second leg and progressed to the round of 16.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by FC Cincinnati in their campaign opener, extending their winless run in the MLS to eight games.

New England Revolution vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 39 times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the MLS. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 16-10 lead in wins and 13 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors and secured a league double last season, with an aggregate score of 4-1.

The visitors have failed to score in six of their last seven games in the MLS.

New England Revolution have just one win in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats and failing to score twice.

Toronto are winless in away games in the MLS since August 2022. They failed to score in 12 of their 17 away games in the league last season.

New England suffered just two losses at home in the MLS last season.

New England Revolution vs Toronto Prediction

The Revs suffered a 3-1 loss in their campaign opener last week, as they played the majority of the match with 10 men. They will play their first home game of the MLS campaign and will look to deliver an improved performance. In their first home game of the 2024 season, they recorded a 3-0 win over Club Atlético Independiente in their midweek Champions Cup clash and will look to build on that form.

They have won three of their last five meetings against the visitors, scoring two goals apiece in four games, and are strong favorites. Tomás Chancalay, who was on the scoresheet in the Champions Cup match, might be named as the striker in this match in the absence of the suspended Vrioni.

The Reds have just one win across all competitions since May, including friendlies. They have a poor away record in the MLS recently, suffering 16 losses in 21 away games.

With that in mind and considering the hosts' advantage in the head-to-head record, they are expected to register a narrow win, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 Toronto

New England Revolution vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score or assist any time - Yes

