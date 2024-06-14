New England Revolution vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on an impressive Vancouver Whitecaps side in an important clash at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

New England Revolution vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Whitecaps edged Colorado Rapids by a 2-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference league table and have struggled this season. The home side defeated New York Red Bulls by a 1-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won five out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' two victories.

New England Revolution have lost only two of their 11 matches against Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS and have won four of their six such games at the Gillette Stadium.

After a run of only two victories in 13 league games, New England Revolution have won consecutive matches in MLS for the first time since July last year.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won their last two matches in MLS - their sixth set of consecutive victories in the competition since the start of last season.

New England Revolution vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have managed to hold their own in MLS this season and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks. The Whitecaps have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

New England Revolution have shown signs of recovery after a shockingly poor start to their league campaign. Vancouver Whitecaps have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

New England Revolution vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emmanuel Boateng to score - Yes