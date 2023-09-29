New England vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

New England will host Charlotte at Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

New England vs Charlotte Preview

With five rounds of games to go, the fate of most teams is pretty clear. New England are pushing for the second spot in the overall table which remains achievable, with Cincinnati already nine points clear at the top. The hosts are seventh-placed, level on 49 points with Colombia and Atlanta, who both sit slightly above.

The Revs finished 20th last season and did not qualify for the playoffs but are on the verge of making it this time. They would qualify for the first round of the playoffs if they maintain their current position. Both teams met in the Eastern Conference last February, with New England prevailing 1-0 on the road.

Charlotte FC have been unable to turn around their campaign which began with chaos. The situation may not improve until the end of the season. However, this is their second-ever campaign in Major League Soccer, with head coach Christian Lattanzio claiming “the learning process is still very much in progress.”

The Crown have won seven out of 29 games, drawing 12 and losing 10. They sit 13th in the Eastern Conference and 26th overall with 33 points. But, with 15 points still up for grabs, the visitors stand a chance. They could break into the top nine to qualify for the wild card round and, eventually, the playoffs.

New England vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with New England winning twice and Charlotte once.

New England have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

New England have scored seven goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Charlotte have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

New England have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Charlotte have drawn four times and lost once.

New England vs Charlotte Prediction

With nine goals and 13 assists, Carle Gil has been a game-changer for New England this term. Bobby Wood has also made an impact with seven goals and five assists. However, the hosts will be without five players, including Gustavo Bou, due to injuries.

Charlotte are thankful to Karol Swiderski for his contributions of eight goals and four assists. Justin Meran boasts four goals and four assists.

We expect New England Revolution to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: New England 2-1 Charlotte

New England vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Charlotte to score - Yes