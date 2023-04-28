New England vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023 

New England Revolution host FC Cincinnati at the Gillette Stadium in an MLS Eastern Conference top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (April 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic in the US Open Cup on Wednesday. Justin Renicks and David Romney scored either side of Antoine Hoppeot's goal to guide the Revs to the next round.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, narrowly saw off Louisville City with a 1-0 home win, courtesy of Arquimides Ordonez' 85th-minute strike. The Orange and Blue will now channel their focus back to the league, where they claimed a 2-1 home win over Portland Timbers last time out.

New England triumphed over Sporting Kansas City by the same scoreline, with Giacomo Vrioni's first-half brace inspiring the win. That saw them hold on to top spot in the standings, having garnered 20 points from nine games. Cincinnati have an identical points tally but sit in second spot on goal difference

New England vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. New England lead 5-1.

Their most recent meeting in July 2022 saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw.

Their last four meetings have had goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

New England are on a six-game unbeaten streak at home across competitions, winning five.

Cicinnati have managed just one win in their last four away league games.

Five of New England's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with four games producing at least three goals.

New England vs Cincinnati Prediction

Saturday's clash will be a battle between the top two, so both sides will be keen to claim maximum points to solidify their hold on top spot.

New England have a more consistent home record than Cincinnati's away record, so the hosts enter the game as the slight favourites. However, the high stakes involved means there's little margin for error. The two sides should share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: New England 2-2 Cincinnati

New England vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

