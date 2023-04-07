New England vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2023

New England host Montreal at the Gillette Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

New England are currently third in the Eastern Conference, one point away from Cincinnati at the top of the table. Bruce Arena's side have been in good form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to carry that momentum into the game against Montreal on Saturday.

Montreal, on the other hand, are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference, having won only one game so far this season. Hernan Losada's side will be going into the game off the back of a 5-0 loss against Vancouver last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against New England on the weekend.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

New England vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Montreal winning the other two.

Montreal came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in September 2022. Alistair Johnston's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

New England are unbeaten in their last four home games across all competitions.

Montreal haven't scored in their last four away games across all competitions.

New England vs Montreal Prediction

Both teams have been in contrasting form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

New England will be without Thomas McNamara, Ryan Spaulding, Nacho Gil, Latif Blessing and Jacob Jackson due to injury. Meanwhile, Rudy Camacho is suspended for Montreal, while Samuel Piette, Matko Miljevic, Jojea Kwizera, James Pantemis and George Campbell are all out injured.

It's difficult to imagine Montreal taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict New England will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: New England 2-0 Montreal

New England vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Montreal have only managed to score three goals in their six games so far this season, while New England have only conceded six)

Tip 3 - Gustavo Bou to score (The forward has two goals in his last three games across all competitions)

Poll : 0 votes