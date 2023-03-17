New England vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

New England Revolution will play host to Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

New England vs Nashville Preview

The hosts saw their three-game winning streak come to an end at BMO Stadium, where they were pulverized by Los Angeles FC 4-0 on Monday. Consequently, New England Revolution dropped to 11th spot but are still three points adrift of first-placed St. Louis City SC.

The Revs are missing five players through injury, including key centre-back Andrew Farrell and wingers Tommy McNamara and Nacho Gil. Coach Bruce Arena admitted to the challenge but claimed he has “good replacements to get the job done.” New England prevailed over Nashville 1-0 when they met in February.

The visitors have not suffered any loss this term, winning twice and drawing once. Nashville SC sit third, level on seven points with Atlanta United and two points away from the top spot. They are yet to concede any goals, keeping a clean sheet across three matches while scoring four times.

NSC are about to take their second road test after holding New York RB to a goalless draw in their first away fixture of the season. Hany Mukhtar will be in the spotlight, with many expecting his first goal of the season. The midfielder was the league’s third top scorer with 23 goals last season.

New England vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England and Nashville have met five times, with each side winning once as three games ended in a draw.

New England have been outscored in their last five matches, conceding nine times against six.

New England have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches

Nashville have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

New England have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Nashville have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

New England vs Nashville Prediction

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing, who joined the hosts from Los Angeles FC, is expected to be a top performer. However, he has managed one assist so far. Bobby Wood and Dylan Borrero are in search of their second goals after scoring one each.

While Mukhtar is drawing all the attention, new signing Jacob Shaffelburg is making his influence felt following two goals scored in two matches.

New England will spare no effort to avoid another setback in a row.

Prediction: New England 2-1 Nashville

New England vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nashville to score - Yes

