New England vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

New England will entertain New York City FC at Gillette Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

New England vs New York City FC Preview

New England Revolution are displaying one of their best starts to a Major League Soccer season. They have claimed 12 points out of 15 possible to secure second spot in the standings. They come into the meeting on the back of a 2-1 away win over D.C. United.

The Revs are not safe though, with four other teams hot on their heels, including Cincinnati, who are trailing by one point. The hosts will seek to strengthen their position by making the most of their home advantage against the visitors. The slightest blip could throw them out of the top five.

New York City FC are putting up with a mixed start. Two wins alongside one draw and two defeats constitute their return from five games thus far. The 2021 MLS Cup winners sit 13th, level on seven points with six other teams. They are in search of their first away win of the season.

The Pigeons have been visibly affected by the departure of their 2022 top scorers. Taty Castellanos, who led the team with 13 goals, has transferred to Girona while Brazilian Héber, who scored 10 times, has joined Seattle Sounders. The visitors were trounced 3-0 in their last visit to Gillette Stadium.

New England vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have prevailed twice in their last five clashes while one game ended in a draw.

New England have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against NY City at home.

New England have won four times and lost once in their last five domestic games.

NY City have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

New England have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while NY City have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

New England vs New York City FC Prediction

The hosts have sidelined four players through injury, including Maciel. Gustavo Bou remains the leader of their attack with two goals.

The visitors have scored five goals, through five players netting once each, including new recruit Santiago Rodríguez.

New England come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: New England 3-1 New York City

New England vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New England to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New York City - Yes

