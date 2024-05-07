New Mexico United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2024

New Mexico United will face Real Salt Lake at Rio Grande Credit Union Field on Thursday in the last 32 of the 2024 US Open Cup campaign. The home side are playing well at the moment and will be looking to replicate a similar showing against top-flight opposition in the domestic cup this week.

They picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Lubbock Matadors last time out in the competition, with Harry Swartz, Daniel Bruce and Mukwelle Akale getting on the scoresheet before their opponents netted a late consolation goal from the spot.

New Mexico faced Austin FC at this stage of the competition last season, losing 2-0 and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Real Salt Lake endured a slow start to their MLS campaign but have since found their feet and will head into the cup clash full of confidence. They beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 last time out, with team captain Cristian Arango heading home the game-winner nine minutes from normal time.

The visitors locked horns with fellow Major League Soccer side Portland Timbers at this stage of the competition last season, picking up a narrow 4-3 victory before going on to face the Colorado Rapids in the next round.

New Mexico United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between New Mexico and Salt Lake.

The hosts' last meeting against top-flight opposition came back in January when they faced Dallas in a pre-season clash in which they lost 4-1.

The visitors have the joint-best defensive record in MLS this season with a goal concession tally of nine.

New Mexico are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions and have managed just one in their last eight.

New Mexico United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

New Mexico have won five of their last six games after winning just one of their previous five. They are on a six-game winning streak on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Salt Lake are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last seven matches. The visitors are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: New Mexico United 0-3 Real Salt Lake

New Mexico United vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Salt Lake to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)