New rule for substitutes leaving the pitch to arrive soon

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
News
367   //    23 Nov 2018, 15:19 IST

Substitution has long been used as a way of running down the clock in football
Substitution has long been used as a way of running down the clock in football

 

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body that determines the Laws of the Game, has proposed some new ideas to clamp down on the rampant and unsporting practice of time wastage in the sport. Time wasting by substitutes to run down the clock to ensure a favourable result is now part and parcel of the game. This practice is set to be curtailed if the proposals are made into law.

Under the new law,

 Substitutes will must leave the football pitch from/at the nearest goal line or sideline instead of walking to their technical area.
Enter caption

The move is designed to stop time wasting by substitutes who almost always practice this 'dark art' by deliberately walking slowly, ambling to reach the technical area, thus eating into the precious seconds of the match's duration.

The rule is also very likely to state that no substitutions will be allowed during the added-on time. Currently, the referees add on a further 30 seconds to compensate for a substitution after 90 minutes, but in reality the players take way longer to get off the pitch. It is not only unbecoming of the sport, but also impedes its tempo and rhythm.

The IFAB is also looking at all the ways possible to cut down on time-wasting including goalkeepers who take an excessive amount to time to take a goal kick. Trials are likely to be conducted to iron out any unforeseen kinks or loopholes in the new rules. Two other law changes recommended are:

·        The ball not having to leave the penalty area at goal-kicks; and

·        Defending team free-kicks taken inside the penalty area.

If these fresh proposals are ratified as law, it will help to increase the average playing time per match almost instantly. IFAB will vote on the proposals at its annual general meeting on March 2, 2019.

