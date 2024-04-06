New York City FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with an impressive Atlanta United side in an important encounter at the Citi Field on Saturday.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Chicago Fire by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts held Inter Miami to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won five out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's four victories.

New York City FC have won their last eight matches against Atlanta United in the MLS - only New York Red Bulls have a better record in this regard in the competition.

In a run dating back to September 2022, New York City FC have lost only five of their last 26 at home in all competitions.

Atlanta United have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with all their three victories during this period coming at home.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

New York City FC have made the Citi Field their fortress over the past year and have an impeccable home record going into this game. The hosts have done well in this fixture in the recent past and will look to extend their run this weekend.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent away from home. New York City FC have a good squad at their disposal and have a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Atlanta United

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alonso Martinez to score - Yes