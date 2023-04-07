New York City FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023

New York City FC welcome Atlanta United to the Yankee Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (April 8).

New York have had a perfect home run this season, winning all their games at the Yankee Stadium. They will look to extend that run against Atlanta, who humbled New York 2-1 in their last clash, albeit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Pigeons are hoping to improve on their inspiring campaign last season when they finished fifth. They reached the playoffs semifinals but fell to Philadelphia Union 3-1. Meanwhile, the last time New York lost at home was against Atlanta in November 2018.

New York, meanwhile, are enjoying a purple patch, with four wins, a draw and a defeat in six games, while Atlanta are fourth with 13 points. They beat New York RB 1-0 in their last game to recover from a 6-1 setback against Columbus Crew – the league’s biggest loss this season.

The Five Stripes could displace table-toppers St. Louis City on 15 points if they succeed in New York. They could also be usurped by three other teams if they lose. Thiago Almada, who's the league’s third top scorer with three goals, is expected to take centre-stage at the Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games with Atlanta.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against Atlanta.

New Yorkhave won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Atlanta have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

New York have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Atlanta have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period:

Form Guide: New York– D-L-W-W-D; Atlanta – W-L-W-W-D.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Talles Magno will look for his third goal, while Gabriel Pareira, with one goal and two assists, will strive to be on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Apart from Thiago Almada, Caleb Wiley could be a huge threat. He boasts three goals and two assists for the visitors, but expect New York to prevail due to their home advantage.

Prediction: New York 3-1 Atlanta

New York City FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New York to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlanta United to score - Yes

