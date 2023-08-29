New York City FC vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York City FC and CF Montreal go head-to-head at the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the midweek clash in contrasting forms, with Hernan Losada’s men winning their last three league matches.

New York City FC were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati last Saturday.

Nicholas Cushing’s side have now lost their last three matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 derby loss to New York Red Bulls in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on August 4.

With 26 points from 26 matches, the Pigeons are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference table, six points adrift of the playoffs qualification places.

Elsewhere, Montreal maintained their fine run of results last time out when they picked up a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution at the Saputo Stadium.

Losada’s side have now won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 loss to DC United in the Leagues Cup on July 27 being the exception.

CF Montreal are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, having picked up 35 points from 25 matches so far.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the last 18 meetings between the sides.

CF Montreal have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last six games against Losada’s men, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in July 2021.

Montreal have won just one of their last eight away matches across all competitions while losing five and claiming two draws in that time.

The Pigeons are winless in all but one of their last eight home matches, losing four and picking up three draws since the start of May.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Prediction

Montreal have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and head into Wednesday in search of their fifth win in six games.

However, New York City FC have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 CF Montreal

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides).

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Montreal’s last seven games).