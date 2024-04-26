New York City FC vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

New York City host Charlotte at the Yankee Stadium in MLS on Saturday, as both sides are locked on the same number of points.

In nine games, New York City and Charlotte have won thrice each and lost four times to bag 11 points in the new campaign so far.

Interestingly enough, both teams have scored nine goals too, but owing to a slightly better goal difference, New York City sit above Charlotte in eighth.

Having begun their campaign with three losses in a row, the Boys in Blue have slowly found their feet, losing just once in their next six.

Nick Cushing's side have won their last two home games 2-0, beating New England Revolution and DC United in consecutive matches, and are now aiming to register a third win in a row for the first time this season.

Charlotte, on the other hand, have been erratic by comparison. Having begun their campaign with a 1-0 win over New York City on their opening day, the Crown won again only on matchday five and then on matchday eight.

In their most recent outing, though, Dean Smith's side were humbled 3-0 by Minnesota United at home.

New York City FC vs Charlotte Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only five previous clashes between the sides, with Charlotte going unbeaten in all of them, winning four times, including a slender 1-0 victory at home on the first matchday this season.

The only time New York City avoided a loss in the fixture was in July 2023, a 1-1 draw at home.

Charlotte have conceded five goals in just their last two MLS games: 2 vs Toronto and 3 vs Minnesota; by contrast, New York City have kept a clean sheet in their last two league matches.

Charlotte have lost twice in their last three MLS games, whereas New York City are unbeaten in their last four.

New York City FC vs Charlotte Prediction

New York City are on a better run of form right now, winning their last two and going unbeaten in their last four. Charlotte, by comparison, are struggling, and could see their unbeaten record in the fixture broken here.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Charlotte

New York City FC vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York City FC to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes