New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important encounter at the Citi Field on Sunday.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The home side defeated Charlotte FC by a 2-1 margin last week and be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an impressive record against Colorado Rapids and have won three out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other three matches ending in draws.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their six matches against Colorado Rapids in all competitions and have won three of these games.

New York City FC are currently on a winning streak of three consecutive games in the regular season of MLS - the first time they have achieved such a run since 2022.

Colorado Rapids were on an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot in MLS before they suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati last week.

Santiago Rodriguez has bagged four goals and two assists for New York City FC in MLS this season.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

New York City FC have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. Santiago Rodriguez has stepped up for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have been impressive over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Colorado Rapids

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Rodriguez to score - Yes