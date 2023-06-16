New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important clash at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Crew edged Chicago Fire to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Real Salt Lake last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won nine out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's eight victories.

The home team has won this fixture on each of the last four occasions in the MLS, with both teams winning their respective home games last season.

New York City FC are winless in their last eight league matches in the MLS - the second-longest such streak in the history of the club.

Columbus Crew have won their last three matches in the MLS and last enjoyed a better run of form in the competition in August 2020.

Cucho Hernandez has contributed to at least one goal in each of his last eight MLS games for Columbus Crew and has managed to equal a club record in this regard.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed to step up to the plate in recent weeks. The Crew will be intent on moving into the top four and have a point to prove in this match.

New York City FC have been in dismal form this season and are in desperate need of a run of good results. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-3 Columbus Crew

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes

