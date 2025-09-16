New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Preview
Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Crew edged Atlanta United to a 5-4 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
New York City FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side eased past Chicago Fire by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Columbus Crew have a good recent record against New York City FC and have won 11 out of the 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's eight victories.
- Columbus Crew have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions and have played out two draws in these games, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 5-4 margin against Atlanta United.
- New York City FC have won three out of their last four matches in MLS, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against DC United last month.
- Columbus Crew have conceded at least one goal in three of their last four MLS games, with their only such clean sheet during this period coming in a 0-0 stalemate against New York Red Bulls.
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction
Columbus Crew have a strong squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Diego Rossi scored a hat-trick in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this week.
New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 Columbus Crew
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes