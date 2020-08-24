New York City FC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New York City FC are set to face Columbus Crew at the Red Bull Arena tomorrow for their latest MLS fixture.
New York City FC come into this game on the back of 1-0 loss to New York Red Bulls in their most recent match. A Kyle Duncan strike sealed the deal for Chris Armas's men, who emerged victorious in the Hudson River Derby.
Columbus Crew, on the other hand, beat Chicago Fire 3-0 on Friday. Goals from Derrick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes ensured victory for Caleb Porter's side, as they sit at the top of the table for the time being.
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head
In 14 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is exactly even. New York City FC have won five games, lost five and drawn four.
In the most recent encounter between the two sides, Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 1-0. A goal from midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was enough to decide the fate of the match, with New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot sent off in the third minute.
New York City FC form guide: W-L-L
Columbus Crew form guide: W-L-W
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Team News
For New York City FC, forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and former Arsenal player Gedion Zelalem look unlikely to feature in this match, while Argentine midfielder Maximiliano Moralez is a doubt as well.
Injury: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Gedion Zelalem
Doubtul: Maximiliano Moralez
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Columbus Crew could be without key playmaker Lucas Zelarayan as with goalkeeper Eloy Room and midfielder Youness Mokhtar set to miss the game due to injuries.
Injured: Eloy Room, Youness Mokhtar
Doubtful: Lucas Zelarayan
Suspended: None
Also Read: 5 youngest players who have won the UEFA Champions League
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI
New York City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, Jesus Medina, Alexander Ring, Keaton Parks, Heber, Valentin Castellanos
Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Tarbell, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Darlington Nagbe, Artur, Pedro Santos, Luis Diaz, Gyasi Zardes, Derrick Etienne
New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction
Ronny Deila's New York City FC will take on the table-toppers in Columbus Crew, and will be the underdogs. Much will depend on the likes of Paraguay international Jesus Medina and Brazilian forward Heber, who will be expected to provide creativity and goals to the side.
Columbus Crew will be hoping key midfielder Lucas Zelarayan gets fit before the match. United States of America international Gyasi Zardes has been in good form and will lead the line.
Prediction: New York City FC 0:1 Columbus Crew
Also Read: Ranking the 10 best UEFA Champions League players this season (2019-20)Published 24 Aug 2020, 18:48 IST