New York City FC vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New York City FC are set to face Columbus Crew at the Red Bull Arena tomorrow for their latest MLS fixture.

New York City FC come into this game on the back of 1-0 loss to New York Red Bulls in their most recent match. A Kyle Duncan strike sealed the deal for Chris Armas's men, who emerged victorious in the Hudson River Derby.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, beat Chicago Fire 3-0 on Friday. Goals from Derrick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes ensured victory for Caleb Porter's side, as they sit at the top of the table for the time being.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is exactly even. New York City FC have won five games, lost five and drawn four.

Ready to go again 💪 #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/XCGuyLu57M — New York City FC (@NYCFC) August 23, 2020

In the most recent encounter between the two sides, Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 1-0. A goal from midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was enough to decide the fate of the match, with New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot sent off in the third minute.

New York City FC form guide: W-L-L

Columbus Crew form guide: W-L-W

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Team News

For New York City FC, forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and former Arsenal player Gedion Zelalem look unlikely to feature in this match, while Argentine midfielder Maximiliano Moralez is a doubt as well.

Injury: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Gedion Zelalem

Doubtul: Maximiliano Moralez

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew could be without key playmaker Lucas Zelarayan as with goalkeeper Eloy Room and midfielder Youness Mokhtar set to miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Eloy Room, Youness Mokhtar

Doubtful: Lucas Zelarayan

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

New York City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, Jesus Medina, Alexander Ring, Keaton Parks, Heber, Valentin Castellanos

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Tarbell, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Darlington Nagbe, Artur, Pedro Santos, Luis Diaz, Gyasi Zardes, Derrick Etienne

"We’re one of the best teams in the League and we have to come out every day and prove that.”#Crew96 x @OhioHealth pic.twitter.com/SYfIrVCwrZ — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) August 23, 2020

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Ronny Deila's New York City FC will take on the table-toppers in Columbus Crew, and will be the underdogs. Much will depend on the likes of Paraguay international Jesus Medina and Brazilian forward Heber, who will be expected to provide creativity and goals to the side.

Columbus Crew will be hoping key midfielder Lucas Zelarayan gets fit before the match. United States of America international Gyasi Zardes has been in good form and will lead the line.

Prediction: New York City FC 0:1 Columbus Crew

