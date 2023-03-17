New York City FC vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

New York City FC host D.C. United at Yankee Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 18).

After two winless outings, the hosts put a positive spin on their campaign last weekend with a 1-0 win over Inter Miami. New York will hope to maintain that momentum against D.C. United in their second home game of the season.

The Pigeons finished fifth in the standings last season and participated in the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals. They are currently struggling for goals, probably due to the departure of top scorer Taty Castellanos. His replacement, Gabriel Segal, has scored just once.

Meanwhile, the pressure on coach Wayne Rooney is easing off following D.C.'s promising start to the new season. They boast four points from three games and sit 15th in the standings ahead of their second away game of the season. D.C. lost their first away fixture at Columbus Crew 2-0.

Black-and-Red endured a nightmarish campaign last term, finishing bottom of the points table. The four-time MLS Cup winners will seek to deliver a better campaign this season. However, injury issues have emerged, with three key players sidelined, including top scorer Taxiarchis Fountas.

New York City FC vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have prevailed thrice in their last five clashes with D.C., who have won twice.

NYCFC have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against D.C. at the Yankee Stadium.

The hosts have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

D.C. have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

New York have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while D.C. have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: New York – W-D-L-L-D; D. C. United – D-L-W-L-W.

New York City FC vs D.C. United Prediction

Coach Nick Cushing will hope to exploit home advantage against the visitors as his team did in their previous meeting.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney would return home a happy man if the spoils are shared at the Yankee Stadium. New York come in as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: New York 3-1 D.C. United

New York City FC vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: New York to score first – Yes

Tip 4: D.C. to score - Yes

