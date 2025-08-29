New York City FC vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with DC United in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make a mark so far this season. The away side held Inter Miami to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts stunned FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York City FC vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good recent record against DC United and have won 12 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's seven victories.

New York City FC have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Toluca in the Leagues Cup this month.

DC United are winless in their last 13 matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 2-1 margin against FC Cincinnati in an MLS encounter in May this year.

The last two matches between New York City FC and DC United have ended in draws and have witnessed only two goals.

New York City FC vs DC United Prediction

New York City FC have not been at their best so far this season but can be a formidable force on their day. Alonso Martinez can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

DC United have failed to meet expectations this season but have been a robust unit this month. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 DC United

New York City FC vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

