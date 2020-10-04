New York City FC vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The fixtures are coming thick and fast in the regular season of the MLS with New York City FC hosting a struggling DC United outfit at the Yankee Stadium this Thursday. The home side has built up a winning streak over the past two games and will want to pick up a victory in this game.

DC United have endured a miserable season so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The away side suffered a 4-0 thrashing against Atlanta United over the weekend and will want to put in a better performance in this fixture.

New York City FC have largely met expectations this season and moved up to fifth place in the MLS table after edging Inter Miami to a 3-2 victory. The home side has plenty of work to do to reach the top four and will have to win this game.

New York City FC vs DC United Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a marginally superior head-to-head record against DC United and have won six matches out of a total of 13 games played between the two sides. DC United have managed four victories and will have to be at their best to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last month and ended in an uneventful 0-0 stalemate. New York City FC have shown improvement over the past month and have the upper hand in this game.

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-D-W

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

New York City FC vs DC United Team News

New York City FC reached the quarterfinals in the MLS tournament

New York City FC

The home side has several injury concerns to deal with as prodigious youngster Gedion Zelalem is currently nursing an injury. Maxi Moralez and star forward Heber have also been ruled out and will not be a part of the starting eleven.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Maxi Moralez, Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

DC United have a long list of injuries to deal with and will need to dig deep into their squad to meet their fans' expectations from this game. Paul Arriola, Felipe Martins, and Edison Flores are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Frederic Brilliant picked up a red card against Atlanta United and is suspended for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Paul Arriola, Felipe Martins, Edison Flores

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Frederic Brilliant

New York City FC vs DC United Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita, Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Joseph Mora, Steven Birnbaum, Laurence Wyke, Oniel Fisher; Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Moses Nyeman, Julian Gressel; Ola Kamara, Gelmin Rivas

New York City FC vs DC United Prediction

New York City FC have a formidable squad and will want to make the most of DC United's poor defensive form at the moment. With the likes of Valentin Castellanos and Alexandru Mitrita in its ranks, the home side has a distinct upper hand going into this game.

DC United have struggled in the MLS this season and will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to take anything away from this game. New York City FC have scored seven goals in their last two games and should be able to win this fixture.

Advertisement

Prediction: New York City FC 3-0 DC United

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season