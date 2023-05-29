New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Two sides in contrasting forms lock horns in the MLS as New York City FC welcome FC Cincinnati to the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

While the Orange and Blue are on a run of six wins on the bounce, the hosts have failed to taste victory in their last six matches across all competitions.

New York City City FC failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union last Saturday.

Nicholas Cushing’s side have now gone six consecutive games without a win, claiming one draw and losing five, including a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati in their US Open Cup last-32 clash on May 11.

With 16 points from 14 matches, New York City FC are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference table, just one point above rock-bottom Inter Miami.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids last time out.

Pat Noonan’s men have now won six straight games in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last nine matches, claiming eight wins and one draw since April’s 5-1 loss to Saint Louis City.

With 33 points from 14 matches, Cincinnati currently sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference table with a five-point lead over second-placed Nashville.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up six wins from the last 10 meetings between the teams.

FC Cincinnati have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

New York City are unbeaten in their last five home games against the Orange and Blue, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in February 2016.

Cincinnati have picked up just two wins in their last seven MLS away matches since last October while losing two and picking up three draws in that time.

Cushing’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their six home matches this season, claiming four wins and one draw.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts New York City side who have struggled of late. The visitors are currently firing on all cylinders and we fancy them triumphing once again.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 FC Cincinnati

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine clashes)

