New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York City FC and FC Cincinnati square off at Citi Field on Sunday. Pat Noonan’s men have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and will be looking to climb top of the Supporters’ Shield table this weekend.

Alonso Martinez grabbed the headlines for New York City FC last Saturday as he converted his second-half penalty to hand them a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC at BMO Field.

Pascal Jansen's side have now won two of their most recent three games, seeing off Philadelphia Union and Toronto, having failed to win the three games preceding this run.

New York City have picked up 14 points from their 10 MLS matches so far to sit ninth in the Eastern Conference table but could move into sixth place with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Cincinnati maintained their run of results last time out as they secured a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City at the TQL Stadium.

Noonan’s side have now won each of their last five outings, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United on March 22.

With 22 points from 10 MLS matches, Cincinnati currently lead the way at the top of the Eastern Conference table, one point above second-placed Columbus Crew.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, New York City FC boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cincinnati have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

New York City have won all but one of their four home games this season, with a 2-1 loss against Minnesota United on April 6 being the exception.

Cincinnati boast the third-best away record in the Eastern Conference, having picked up just nine points from their five matches on the road so far.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Looking at past meetings between New York City and Cincinnati, we anticipate another exciting contest at Citi Field with plenty of goalmouth action.

Noonan’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we fancy them to secure maximum points here.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 Cincinnati

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: First to score - Cincinnati (The visitors have netted the opening goal in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last five matches)

