New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS returns to the fold this weekend as New York City FC host a struggling Cincinnati side at the Yankee Stadium. The away side has not been at its best this season and is in desperate need of a victory.

New York City FC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and have been largely inconsistent so far this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Toronto FC last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Cincinnati have not inspired confidence so far this season and are have won only one game since the restart of the regular MLS season. The away side is in need of a morale-boosting victory and will have to put in an improved performance against New York City this weekend.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

New York City FC have maintained a flawless record against Cincinnati and have won all three matches played between the two sides. Cincinnati have struggled in this fixture and will look for their first victory against New York City this Saturday.

New York City FC picked up a 2-1 victory in the previous meeting between these two teams and will be filled to the brim with confidence in this game. Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored for New York City on the day and will play important roles in this game.

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-D-W

FC Cincinnati form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-L-D

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

New York City FC reached the quarterfinals in the MLS tournament

New York City FC

The away side has several injury concerns to deal with as prodigious youngster Gedion Zelalem is currently nursing an injury. Maxi Moralez has also been ruled and will not be a part of the starting eleven.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Maxi Moralez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jimmy McLaughlin is currently injured. Image Source: Delco Times

FC Cincinnati

Star midfielder Jimmy McLaughlin is currently injured and will not play a part in Cincinnati's starting eleven this weekend. The away side needs to field its best line-up to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: Jimmy McLaughlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Jesus Medina, Valentin Castellanos, Alexander Ring; Heber Araujo dos Santos

We'll be back on Saturday 😤 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/AVSEODfI2B — New York City FC (@NYCFC) September 24, 2020

Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-5-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston, Mathieu Deplagne; Andrew Gutman, Siem de Jong, Haris Medunjanin, Caleb Stanko, Joe Gyau; Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

New York City FC have a formidable squad and have improved over the course of the season. The likes of Valentin Castellanos and Alexander Ring are in excellent form and should be able to make their mark on this game.

Cincinnati, however, are struggling at the moment and will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stand a chance in this fixture. New York City FC have a potent attacking combination and have a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 3-1 FC Cincinnati

