Inter Milan vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Serie A returns with yet another exciting fixture this weekend as Inter Milan host a promising Fiorentina outfit at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri will play their first game of the new campaign this Saturday and have been in excellent form in the recent past.

Fiorentina made a bright start to their Serie A campaign last week with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Torino. The team from Florence has a potent attacking combination and can potentially create several problems for Antonio Conte's side.

Inter Milan finished in second place last season as a severe lack of consistency from the Nerazzurri saw Juventus lift yet another Serie A title. Antonio Conte would have learnt his fair share of lessons from Inter Milan's failures in the Serie A and will look to get off to a winning start on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Inter Milan and Fiorentina are two of the biggest clubs in Italy and have played 32 Serie A fixtures since the turn of the century. Fiorentina have managed to win only seven games as opposed to Inter Milan's 18 victories.

The previous meeting between these two teams in July this year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. With Achraf Hakimi and Arturo Vidal added to Inter Milan's ranks, however, the home side holds the upper hand in this fixture.

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: Yet to play

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Team News

De Vrij cannot feature in this game

Inter Milan

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij picked up a string of yellow cards towards the end of last season and cannot play in the game. Matias Vecino has also been ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Matias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefan de Vrij

Erick Pulgar is currently injured

Fiorentina

Fiorentina will have to do without the services of Erick Pulgar against Inter Milan on Saturday. Sofyan Amrabat has joined Fiorentina and will likely make his debut for the side this weekend.

Injured: Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Aleksandar Kolarov, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Stefano Sensi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Martin Caceres, German Pezzella, Nikola Mikenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Joseph Duncan, Sofyan Amrabat, Federico Chiesa; Frack Ribery, Christian Kouame

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

Inter Milan have a formidable record against Fiorentina and Antonio Conte's tactical nous should give the Nerazzurri the upper hand going into this game. Arturo Vidal is also likely to play the part in the game and might make a substitute appearance.

Fiorentina will take plenty of heart from their opening game of the season and are perfectly capable of causing an upset on Saturday. The likes of Federico Chiesa and Franck Ribery can win matches on their own and need to be at their best against Inter Milan.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Fiorentina

