Burnley vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back with a third round of games this weekend as Burnley take on a struggling Southampton side at Turf Moor on Saturday. Both sides are yet to win a game this season and will look at this weekend's fixture as an excellent opportunity.

Burnley lost their opening game of the Premier League season by a 4-2 margin as Leicester City revealed several weaknesses in the home side's defensive shape. The Clarets finished in an impressive tenth place last season and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Southampton gave a good account of themselves in the opening game but a Heung-Min Son masterclass condemned the Saints to a devastating 5-2 victory last week. The away side is in desperate need of a victory and may well hold a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Burnley vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Burnley and Southampton have played 21 official Premier League fixtures so far and the Clarets have the slightest of advantages against their opponents, winning seven matches as opposed to Southampton's six victories.

Burnley picked up a 2-1 victory at the St. Mary's Stadium in February this year and have a good record against Southampton. Danny Ings scored for the Saints on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Burnley form guide in the Premier League: L

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-L

Burnley vs Southampton Team News

Chris Wood scored against Leicester City last week

Burnley

Burnley have a massive list of injuries to account for and will have to do without several key players in this game. Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, and Johann Gudmundsson have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Johann Gudmundsson

Doubtful: Jay Rodriguez, Robbie Brady, Ashley Barnes

Suspended: None

Stuart Armstrong is back for Southampton

Southampton

Nathan Redmond suffered an injury in the Saints' defeat to Brentford last week and might not be able to play a part against Tottenham. Stuart Armstrong has recovered for his injury and is likely to play a part in the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nathan Redmond, Mohammed Salisu

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Southampton Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Charlie Taylor, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Phil Bardsley; Dwight McNeil, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Erik Pieters; Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Kyle Walker-Peters; Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, William Smallbone; Shane Long, Danny Ings

Burnley vs Southampton Prediction

With both teams desperate for their first victory of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, the game is likely to be decided by particularly fine margins. Southampton have struggled in their own half this season and need to provide Danny Ings with the support he needs in the final third.

Burnley, on the other hand, were outdone by a strong Leicester City outfit in their opening game and do have a robust and well-balanced outfit. The likes of Chris Wood and Matej Vydra have good records against Southampton and need to step up to the plate in this game.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Southampton

