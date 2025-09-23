New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami in an important encounter at the Citi Field on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Herons edged DC United to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive over the past year. The home side defeated Charlotte FC by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent recent record against Inter Miami and have won seven out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's paltry one victory.

After a run of consecutive 3-0 defeats in all competitions without a single goal scored, Inter Miami have won each of their last two matches and have scored a total of six goals in the process.

Lionel Messi has found the back of the net in each of his last two games for Inter Miami in MLS.

New York City FC have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of DC United last month.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Lionel Messi has been talismanic for his side yet again this season and will look to make an impact this week.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and have a good record in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-3 Inter Miami

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

