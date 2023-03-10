New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

New York City FC (NYCFC) host Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

NYCFC are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference and are yet to win a game this season. Nick Cushing's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against the Chicago Fire last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Inter Miami on Saturday.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are currently top of the Eastern Conference, having won both their opening games this season. Phil Neville's side will be going into the game following a 2-0 win against Philadelphia last time out. They will look to continue their momentum with a win against NYCFC on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

NYCFC have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Inter Miami winning the other.

NYCFC came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2022. Goals from Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Heber were enough to secure the win on the night.

NYCFC are unbeaten in their last five home games across all competitions.

Inter Miami have the joint best defense in the league, having yet to concede a goal so far this season.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Both sides are in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Tayvon Gray, Mitja Ilinic and James Sands have all picked up knocks for NYCFC and are doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Inter Miami will be without Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Edison Azcona and Corentin Jean due to injury.

It's hard to see NYCFC taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Inter Miami will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: New York City FC 0-2 Inter Miami

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Miami Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Inter Miami have the best defense in the league, while NYCFC have one of the worst attacks)

Tip 3 - Drake Callender to make more that three saves (The goalkeeper ranks third in the MLS for saves per match this season with five)

