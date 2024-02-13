New York City FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th February 2024

Club football is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side in a friendly encounter on Wednesday.

New York City FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy finished in 13th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Galaxy slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Austin FC in their previous game and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York City FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won four out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles Galaxy's two victories.

New York City FC won only nine of their 34 matches in the regular season of the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles Galaxy are winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 4-3 margin against Minnesota United in September last year.

New York City are winless in their last three matches in all competitions but have played out draws in each of their last two such games.

New York City FC were on a winning run of four games against Los Angeles Galaxy before their 1-0 defeat in 2022.

New York City FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a shadow of their best selves in recent months and will need to pick up the pieces ahead of the new season. Gino Vivi found the back of the net last week and will look to replicate the feat in this fixture.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and have dominated this fixture in the past. Both teams are on an even footing, however, and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

New York City FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gino Vivi to score - Yes