New York City FC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on an impressive Minnesota United side in an important encounter at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side defeated Real Salt Lake by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York City FC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a slight edge over Minnesota United and have won three out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's two victories.

New York City FC squandered a lead of two goals in their 4-3 defeat against Atlanta United last week - the first time they have endured such a game in the club's history.

After losing their opening game of the season in MLS in February this year, Minnesota United have remained unbeaten in their last five matches in the competition.

Alonso Martinez has found the back of the net in his last four matches at home for New York City FC in the regular season of MLS.

New York City FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to move up the league table in recent weeks. Tani Oluwaseyi scored a brace for his side in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

New York City FC have struggled so far this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-3 Minnesota United

New York City FC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

