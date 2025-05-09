New York City FC vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

New York City FC and CF Montreal will battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at the Yankee Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss away to Pittsburgh in the US Open Cup. They were reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute when Strahinja Tanasijevic was sent off and late substitute Roberto Ydrach scored the match-winner deep into injury time.

The Pigeons will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over FC Cincinnati thanks to Julian Fernandez's early strike.

Montreal, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Philadelphia Union. They went behind to Indiana Vassilev's second-minute strike but equalized through Giacomo Vrioni in first-half injury time. Mikael Uhre scored the match-winner with four minutes left on the clock.

The loss left the Canadians at the foot of the standings, having garnered just three points from 11 games. New York are seventh on 17 points.

New York City FC vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City have 13 wins from the last 21 head-to-head games. Montreal were victorious three times while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Montreal claimed a 2-0 home win.

Nine of New York City's 10 games this season to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Montreal are winless in 12 games played across all competitions this season (eight losses).

Four of New York City's last five competitive games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

New York City FC vs Montreal Prediction

New York City have won four of their five home games this season, with every game being keenly contested. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in nine head-to-head games they have hosted.

Montreal, for their part, have been among the worst sides in the league this season and are still seeking to win their first game of the campaign.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-0 Montreal

New York City FC vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - New York City FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

