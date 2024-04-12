New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with a struggling New England Revolution side in an important clash at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Preview

New York City FC are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Revs slumped to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Club America in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good recent record against New York City FC and have won 10 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's eight victories.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against New England Revolution and have kept clean sheets in three of these games.

New York City FC have lost only one of their last nine matches at home in the MLS and have conceded only five goals in these games.

New England Revolution are winless in their last 14 matches away from home in the regular season of the MLS and have lost each of their last four such games.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

New York City FC have made the Yankee Stadium their fortress this year and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

New England Revolution have struggled on their travels in the MLS and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 New England Revolution

New York City FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Rodriguez to score - Yes